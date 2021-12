Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 23:25 Hits: 5

In a late-stage clinical trial, the biologic agent dupilumab reduced the rate of severe asthma attacks and improved lung function and asthma control for children ages 6 to 11. The findings of the international multicenter Liberty Asthma VOYAGE trial supported approval of dupilumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma in this age group by the Food and Drug Administration in October.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208182543.htm