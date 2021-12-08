Biden Harnesses Vast Federal Buying Power to Tackle Climate Crisis

WASHINGTON – President Biden signed an executive order today that leverages the federal government’s vast purchasing power to tackle the climate crisis by investing in clean energy and manufacturing, and using clean building materials to boost jobs, build resilient communities and expand the economy.

John Bowman, managing director of Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following comments:

“The federal government is the largest customer in the world. This aligns the government's enormous buying power with the nation’s climate goals. Shifting to clean energy - in federal buildings, vehicles and power purchases - and using clean building materials for infrastructure projects will speed the transition to a low-carbon economy. It will help scale up efficiency and renewable power. And it twins with the climate investments embodied in the Build Back Better Act to set the country on the path to achieve the carbon reductions we need.”

