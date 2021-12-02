The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Air quality models can improve the accuracy of forecasts of daily solar power production in the future

The expansion of renewable energies is placing increasing demands on the power grids. Precise forecasts of the amount of solar power that will be fed into the grid is key to effective energy management. In addition to clouds, aerosol particles also strongly influence the amount of electricity generated by photovoltaic systems. Current air quality models are a good basis for estimating the production of solar electricity, but they could be further improved.

