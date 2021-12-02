The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Researchers attacking menacing ‘superbug’

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Scientists around the world have been working in earnest to improve understanding of an increasingly virulent superbug, Clostridium difficile. The highly contagious hospital-acquired pathogen, designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the five most urgent threats to the U.S. healthcare system, causes more than 500,000 infections and 29,000 deaths each year at a total societal cost exceeding $5 billion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202162144.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version