When burrowing animals dig into earthen levees to make their homes, they can weaken the infrastructure to the point of collapse and localized flooding -- but most flood risk models don't take that into account. Researchers have developed a new method to estimate the risk of levee failure and flooding from burrowing animals like badgers and porcupines.

