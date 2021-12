Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 02:59 Hits: 0

A pair of researchers have taken a process-based modeling approach to understand how much CO2 rivers and streams contribute to the atmosphere. The team focused on the East River watershed in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, and found that their new approach is far more accurate than traditional approaches, which overestimated CO2 emissions by up to a factor of 12.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211206215945.htm