Future snowmelt could have costly consequences on infrastructure

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Researchers took a closer look at previous studies with snowmelt predictions, and because geographical areas respond differently to climate change, they found future snowmelt incidences could vary greatly by the late 21st century. Snowmelt could decrease over the continental U.S. and southern Canada but increase in Alaska and northern Canada resulting in larger flooding vulnerabilities and possibly causing major societal and economic consequences including costly infrastructure failures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211207174555.htm

