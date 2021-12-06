Too dry, too hot, or too wet: Increasing weather persistence in European summer

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:30 Hits: 11

Global warming makes long lasting weather situations in the Northern hemisphere's summer months more likely -- which in turn leads to more extreme weather events, a novel analysis of atmospheric images and data finds. These events include heatwaves, droughts, intense rainy periods. Especially in Europe, but also in Russia, persistent weather patterns have increased in number and intensity over the last decades with weather extremes occurring simultaneously at different locations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211206113059.htm