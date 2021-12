Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 00:03 Hits: 10

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is raising the pressure on his own party to get President Biden’s spending bill on track to pass the chamber by Christmas.Facing skepticism about the aggressive timeline, Schumer used a letter to his...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/584599-schumer-steps-on-the-gas-to-move-biden-agenda