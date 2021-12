Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021

A blizzard warning has been issued in Hawaii for the weekend, and 12 inches of snow could hit the tropical islands. The National Weather Service said it is not uncommon for some parts of Hawaii to receive snow, especially at higher...

