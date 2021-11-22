NRDC Statement on Newly Appointed California PUC President

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed a new Public Utilities Commission President today. The Governor announced that current California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer will be retiring effective December 30, 2021 and named Senior Advisor to the Governor for Energy Alice Reynolds to serve as the next president of the Commission.

The following is a reaction from Victoria Rome, director of California Government Affairs for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“We have worked with Alice Reynolds during her years of service with Governors Brown and Newsom and believe that she is superbly qualified to lead the California PUC at a critical time. She has unmatched expertise on California energy issues. Over the next few years, the PUC will help ensure that California's clean energy transition is built on a foundation of reliable electric service and equity.”

