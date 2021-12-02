Stroke may be triggered by anger, emotional upset and heavy physical exertion

Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

A global study into causes of stroke has found that one in 11 survivors experienced a period of anger or upset in the one hour leading up to it. One in 20 patients had engaged in heavy physical exertion. The suspected triggers have been identified as part of the global INTERSTROKE study, which analyzed 13,462 cases of acute stroke, involving patients with a range of ethnic backgrounds in 32 countries.

