Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 16:17 Hits: 0

Ocean pollution is unfortunately becoming more commonplace, raising concerns over the effect of chemicals that are leaching into the water. In a new study, researchers have discovered how these chemicals can affect the reproduction in common anemonefish Amphiprion ocellaris.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211205111707.htm