Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 13:54 Hits: 0

Honolulu has shut down one of its water wells following reports that water from the source was contaminated with petroleum.The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced on Friday that it “completely shut down” the Halawa Shaft, which is the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/584384-honolulu-shuts-down-water-well-amid-fuel-contamination-concern