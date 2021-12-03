ALS therapy should target brain, not just spine

Articles

The brain is indeed a target for treating ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), scientists have discovered. This flips a long-standing belief the disease starts in the spinal motor neurons and any therapy would need to target the spine as the key focus. The new study shows the brain degenerates early in ALS, sends warning signals and shows defects very early in the disease. Degeneration of brain motor neurons is not merely a byproduct of the spinal motor neuron degeneration, as had been previously thought.

