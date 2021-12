Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 20:14 Hits: 10

Pound for pound, the brain consumes vastly more energy than other organs, and, puzzlingly, it remains a fuel-guzzler even when its neurons are not firing signals called neurotransmitters to each other. Now researchers have found that the process of packaging neurotransmitters may be responsible for this energy drain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211203151430.htm