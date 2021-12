Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

Category: Environment

Plans to restore Indonesian peatlands are a cost-effective strategy for reducing the impacts of peatland fires to the environment, climate and human health, says a new study. The study uses satellite data and models to estimate that peatland restoration could have resulted in economic savings of US $8.4 billion for 2004--2015.

