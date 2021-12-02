The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twisting elusive quantum particles with a quantum computer

Category: Environment Hits: 0

While the number of qubits and the stability of quantum states are still limiting current quantum computing devices, there are questions where these processors are already able to leverage their enormous computing power. Scientists used a quantum processor to simulate the ground state of a so-called toric code Hamiltonian -- an archetypical model system in modern condensed matter physics, which was originally proposed in the context of quantum error correction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202153927.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version