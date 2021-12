Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 15:55 Hits: 4

Scientists have discovered a new route to produce complex antibiotics exploiting gene editing to re-program pathways to future medicines urgently required to combat antimicrobial resistance, treat neglected diseases and prevent future pandemics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211129105552.htm