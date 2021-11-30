Ancient lineage of algae found to include five 'cryptic' species

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 15:14 Hits: 5

All land plants originated from a single evolutionary event when freshwater algae got a foothold on land. The group of algae that would later give rise to land plants had already been living in freshwater and terrestrial habitats for over one billion years. A tiny group of these algae, most distantly related to land plants, still lives. A team homed in on one species, Chlorokybus, which lives in wet soil and rock cracks, to find that it contains not one, but at least five different species.

