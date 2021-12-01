The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lunar radar data uncovers new clues about moon’s ancient past

The dusty surface of the moon -- immortalized in images of Apollo astronauts' lunar footprints -- formed as the result of asteroid impacts and the harsh environment of space breaking down rock over millions of years. An ancient layer of this material, covered by periodic lava flows and now buried under the lunar surface, could provide new insight into the Moon's deep past, according to a team of scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201145304.htm

