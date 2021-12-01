Targeting the brain’s immune cells may help prevent or treat Alzheimer’s disease

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:53 Hits: 4

A gene mutation linked to Alzheimer's disease alters a signaling pathway in certain immune cells of individuals with the disease, according to a new study. The team also found that blocking the pathway -- with a drug that's currently being tested in cancer clinical trials -- protects against many features of the condition in a preclinical model. The results could lead to new strategies to block the development of Alzheimer's disease or slow its progression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201145309.htm