The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Targeting the brain’s immune cells may help prevent or treat Alzheimer’s disease

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A gene mutation linked to Alzheimer's disease alters a signaling pathway in certain immune cells of individuals with the disease, according to a new study. The team also found that blocking the pathway -- with a drug that's currently being tested in cancer clinical trials -- protects against many features of the condition in a preclinical model. The results could lead to new strategies to block the development of Alzheimer's disease or slow its progression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201145309.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version