Why cannabis smells skunky

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 13:51 Hits: 0

As cannabis is legalized in more areas, it has become increasingly popular as a medicinal and recreational drug. This plant produces a pungent, skunk-like odor that is pleasing to some but repulsive to others. Now, researchers have discovered a new family of prenylated volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs) that give cannabis its characteristic skunky aroma. The findings open up opportunities to investigate the molecules for medicinal benefits, the researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201085147.htm