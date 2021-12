Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 22:28 Hits: 2

Democrats are clamoring to keep their climate priorities in the spending bill passed by the House as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pushes for adjustments.Democratic senators on Wednesday said a fee on methane emissions and a tax credit for union-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/583896-democrats-wrangle-to-keep-climate-priorities-in-spending-bill