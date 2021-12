Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:22 Hits: 4

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) is pushing for the creation of an organization that would seek to set both physical and cybersecurity reliability standards for pipelines. According to a draft of forthcoming legislation that was first shared with The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/583657-democrat-pushes-for-pipeline-reliability-standards