Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

The Department of Energy is seeking feedback on a proposed new process to allow communities to volunteer to store nuclear waste.Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Kathryn Huff on Tuesday announced the U.S. would solicit...

