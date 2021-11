Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 20:48 Hits: 3

From 50,000 years to 6,000 years ago, many of the world's largest animals, including such iconic grassland grazers as the woolly mammoth, giant bison, and ancient horses, went extinct. The loss of these grazing species triggered a dramatic increase in fire activity in the world's grasslands, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211125154838.htm