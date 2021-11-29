The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Programmable interaction between quantum magnets

Researchers have succeeded in their aim of not only changing the strength but also the nature of the interaction between microscopic quantum magnets, known as spins. Instead of falling into a state of complete disorder, the especially prepared magnets can maintain their original orientation for a long period. With these findings, the physicists have successfully demonstrated a programmable control of spin interactions in isolated quantum systems.

