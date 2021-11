Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:27 Hits: 0

Research has long strived to develop computers to work as energy efficiently as our brains. A study has now succeeded in combining a memory function with a calculation function in the same component. The discovery opens the way for more efficient technologies, everything from mobile phones to self-driving cars.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211129122758.htm