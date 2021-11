Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 November 2021

Researchers have discovered a new marine reptile. The specimen, a stunningly preserved meter-long skull, is one of the last surviving ichthyosaurs -- ancient animals that look eerily like living swordfish.

