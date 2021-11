Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 13:01 Hits: 0

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stressed in a new interview that families who buy electric vehicles (EVs) "never have to worry about gas prices again."While speaking on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart," Buttigieg...

Read more https://thehill.com/dem-lawmakers/583325-buttigieg-electric-vehicle-owners-never-have-to-worry-about-gas-prices-again