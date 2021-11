Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 20:04 Hits: 0

The European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions rose 18 percent in the spring of 2021 compared to the same period last year, as coronavirus-related lockdowns gradually eased, according to EU statistics released Monday.Between April and June, the EU...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/583419-eu-emissions-increased-nearly-20-percent-amid-reopenings