Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 10:59 Hits: 0

Supporters of nuclear energy say it can help us wean our economies off polluting fossil fuels. No surprise, it's a heated issue. But what about the facts? Can nuclear power really help save the climate?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-is-nuclear-energy-good-for-the-climate/a-59853315?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss