Clear as (quasi) crystal: Scientists discover the first ferromagnetic quasicrystals

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 November 2021

Since the discovery of quasicrystals (QCs), solids that mimic crystals in their long-range order but lack periodicity, scientists have sought physical properties related to their peculiar structure. Now, an international group of researchers report a long-range magnetic order in QCs with icosahedral symmetry that turn ferromagnetic below certain temperatures. This groundbreaking discovery opens doors to future research on these exotic materials.

