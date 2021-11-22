Taking it easy as you get older? Wrong

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 22:27 Hits: 8

A team of evolutionary biologists and biomedical researchers lay out evolutionary and biomedical evidence showing that humans, who evolved to live many decades after they stopped reproducing, also evolved to be relatively active in their later years. The researchers say that physical activity later in life shifts energy away from processes that can compromise health and toward mechanisms in the body that extend it. They hypothesize that humans evolved to remain physically active as they age -- and in doing so to allocate energy to physiological processes that slow the body's gradual deterioration over the years. This guards against chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211122172720.htm