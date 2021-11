Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 18:07 Hits: 5

NASA's Mars mission InSight probes the geology of the Elysium Planitia, finding alternate layers of basalt and sediments. An international team of scientists compares on-the-ground data with data from models, which helps to understand, e.g., the surface's load-bearing capacity and trafficability.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211123130704.htm