Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

The Greenland ice sheet has lost more ice than it gained for the 25th straight year, according to a summary by scientists in Carbon Brief.The ice sheet had a total loss of 166 gigatons of ice from September 2020 through August 2021.The loss occurred...

