Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 21:18 Hits: 6

The Biden administration's move to tap into the country's oil reserves is drawing pushback from several Republicans, including former President Trump.They say the move sets a bad precedent, and are using the news to blast the Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582869-biden-move-to-tap-oil-reserves-draws-gop-pushback