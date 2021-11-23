The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Can we perceive gender from children's voices?

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Researchers report developing a database of speech samples from children ages 5 to 18 to explore two questions: What types of changes occur in children's voices as they become adults, and how do listeners adjust to the enormous variability in acoustic patterns across speakers? When they presented listeners with both syllables and sentences from different speakers, gender identification improved for sentences. They said this supports the stylistic elements of speech that highlight gender differences and come across better in sentences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211123131326.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version