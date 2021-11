Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 02:28 Hits: 8

A monitoring center in India reported on Friday that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Myanmar-India border area. The National Center for Seismology, which monitors earthquakes in India, noted it had started after 5 a.m. local time., and it...

