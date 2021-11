Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 22:12 Hits: 7

Two Southern California utility companies said they are are considering cutting off power due to fire risks, which could leave many families without power on Thanksgiving. Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric have warned...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/583082-southern-california-utilities-consider-cutting-power-due-to-fire-risk