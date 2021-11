Articles

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against agrichemical company Monsanto, alleging that it manufactured toxic chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) that it knew were harmful to the environment...

