Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 00:01 Hits: 8

More than 20 people fell ill after Maryland officials failed to warn residents about oysters that were contaminated by raw sewage. Between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, heavy rain sent 25,000 gallons of sewage into the Potomac River, contaminating...

