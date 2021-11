Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 11:35 Hits: 0

PET is one type of plastic that can be processed into new products multiple times. But it cannot be recycled infinitely, and the microplastics it produces are harmful. So what are the solutions to the plastic crisis?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/plastic-and-the-circular-economy/a-59857042?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss