Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 21:38 Hits: 6

Wildfires in California have contributed to the burning of up to one-fifth of the world's giant sequoia trees.The National Park Service announced the damages, particularly those caused by three recent fires. Their report said that the KNP...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582561-up-to-one-fifth-of-giant-sequoias-possible-lost-in-recent