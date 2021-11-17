The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New approach could overcome fungal resistance to current treatments

Current medications aren't particularly effective against fungi. The situation is becoming more challenging because these organisms are developing resistance to antimicrobial treatments, just as bacteria are. Now, researchers report that they have identified compounds that tackle these infections in a new way -- by interfering with fungal enzymes required for fatty acid synthesis -- potentially opening the door to better therapies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117100048.htm

