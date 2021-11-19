The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Deepfaking the mind' could improve brain-computer interfaces for people with disabilities

Researchers are using generative adversarial networks (GANs) -- technology best known for creating deepfake videos and photorealistic human faces -- to improve brain-computer interfaces for people with disabilities. The team successfully taught an AI to generate synthetic brain activity data. The data, specifically neural signals called spike trains, can be fed into machine-learning algorithms to improve the usability of brain-computer interfaces (BCI).

