House Passes Build Back Better Act! Now Senate Needs to Get The Job Done.

Friday, 19 November 2021

Written by Dominique Browning

Today, the United States House of Representatives voted 220 to 214 to approve the single largest investment ever in climate safety and environmental justice through the Build Back Better Act. This builds on the recent passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act(H.R. 3684), which secures more than $1 trillion to shore up the nation’s aging infrastructure and cut the pollution that is fueling the climate crisis.

As Moms, we think about our children’s future all the time—but we are also thinking about our daily lives, right now. The Build Back Better Act presents an enormous opportunity to make both the present and the future safer, cleaner, and more secure for all of us, and especially our children. It includes critical environmental justice provisions that will direct investments to communities that need it the most.

Our children’s health and future depends on climate action, climate urgency, and climate solutions. The Build Back Better Act, along with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, will make historic investments in addressing the climate crisis. Our lawmakers taking a stand for bold climate action deserve our immense gratitude; they are ensuring our children have a bright and healthy future.

This is great news for our families. But this fight isn’t over yet. The Build Back Better Act now moves to the Senate, where moms will be watching to ensure that we move quickly toward a zero-pollution, clean-energy future. We owe our children nothing less.

We say to Washington: ‘Listen to Your Mothers! Get this job done!’

Did Your Representative Vote Yes on the Build Back Better Act?

