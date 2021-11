Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Two key Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are seeking a hearing with Climate Envoy John Kerry to examine his diplomacy at the recent COP26 climate conference. It’s a hearing they’re unlikely to get for now — as the minority party...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582160-gop-seeks-oversight-hearing-with-kerry-on-climate-diplomacy