Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 22:11 Hits: 2

More than 700 individuals associated with the bulk power grid and other related critical infrastructure participated in a simulation this week designed to test resilience against a major cyber and physical attack. The simulation comes amid a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/582246-hundreds-participate-in-electric-grid-cyberattack-simulation-amid